PM offered talks multiple times, PTI founder unwilling to negotiate: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the PTI founder and his wife must strictly abide by court decisions, stressing that no individual is above the law.

Speaking to the media, Rana Sanaullah said that the IHC had clearly defined the procedure for meetings with the PTI founder. He added that during the most recent meeting, the PTI founder and his wife were present together, and there should be no doubts regarding the government’s intentions in this matter.

He stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had repeatedly offered dialogue to PTI, including from the floor of the National Assembly on two occasions, followed by another invitation during a cabinet meeting. According to Rana Sanaullah, despite these offers, PTI leaders claim they lack the authority to engage in negotiations.

Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister makes such offers only after consulting the establishment and party leadership. He criticised PTI’s stance, saying that whenever the party announces a protest movement, it accuses the government of proposing talks to avoid pressure. He remarked that PTI was free to proceed with its planned “wheel-jam” protest in February if it wished.

He further said that PTI has again demanded meetings before considering talks, despite the prime minister already extending an offer for negotiations. Rana Sanaullah claimed the PTI founder has consistently avoided dialogue and is unwilling to sit at the negotiation table.

Recalling past events, he said the PTI founder showed a similar attitude during his tenure as prime minister, often rejecting dialogue and refusing to engage with political opponents. He warned that pursuing a policy of confrontation with the state would only harm the PTI founder, adding that such an approach could not be supported.

