Private university student attempts suicide, police reveal shocking details

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A 21-year-old student at a private university made a shocking suicide attempt, prompting a detailed investigation that has revealed significant developments.

Fatima, a D-Pharm student, reportedly jumped from the second floor of a university building yesterday. She was first admitted to the university hospital and later transferred to a general hospital due to severe injuries, including serious trauma to her spine and lungs.

She remains under critical care, preventing authorities from recording her statement. According to police, no formal legal complaint has been filed by Fatima’s family so far.

Tragically, the incident comes days after another D-Pharm student at the same university jumped from the fourth floor, ending his life.

Initial investigations revealed that Fatima arrived at the university at 7:58 a.m. but did not attend her class. Before jumping, she spent 27 minutes on a phone call and deleted her last call at 8:30 a.m. Police also discovered that her brothers had recently replaced her old mobile phone a day prior to the incident. Statements from both brothers are currently being recorded.

Authorities noted that Fatima had scored 18 out of 35 in a recent test and had expressed dissatisfaction with her performance to her father and brothers. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the university and surrounding areas to gather further evidence.

While preliminary findings suggest the incident may involve personal or domestic issues, police emphasized that a conclusive cause will be determined after completing the ongoing investigation.

