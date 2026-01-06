Maryam Nawaz approves biogas plants, waste-to-energy project in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved six biogas plants, okayed waste-to-energy projects in Lahore, and sought small biogas plans to provide gas, fertilizer, and power.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has approved the establishment of six biogas plants.

During a meeting on clean energy chaired by Maryam Nawaz in the provincial capital, a decision was also taken to launch a waste-to-energy project in Lahore. She further approved the inclusion of three pilot biogas plant projects under the Model Village Programme.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister sought a viable plan for small biogas plants and stated that Punjab has outpaced others in the field of clean energy.

She added that biogas plants would provide bio-fertilizer for crops and affordable gas for domestic use, while the waste-to-energy project would supply low-cost electricity to electric buses and the metro bus system.