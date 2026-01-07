Child among five killed in fog-related accidents

At least five persons, including a child, were killed and six other were wounded in fog-related accidents in different parts of Punjab on Tuesday.

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) – At least five persons, including a child, were killed and six other were wounded in fog-related accidents in different parts of Punjab on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident took place at the Jhang Road in Toba Tek Singh near Motorway Alhar Interchange where a mini-truck, carrying sheep, turned turtle due to dense fog, killing four persons on the spot and injuring four others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police the accident occurred when the tie rod of the mini-truck was broken.

The second accident occurred near Mangni Pull area where a pick-up, travelling to Sialkot from Mianwali, collided with a dumper, killing a child on the spot and injuring two other persons. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

