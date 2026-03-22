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Rain, thunderstorms likely in Karachi today, Met Office warns

Rain, thunderstorms likely in Karachi today, Met Office warns
Updated on

Summary The Met Office has further warned of possible lightning strikes in some areas during the storm.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Karachi today (Sunday) as a western weather system continues to affect most parts of the country.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong winds may also accompany the rainfall, with gusts likely to be higher than usual during the storm.

Several districts in interior Sindh, including Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Naushahro Feroze, and Dadu, are also expected to receive rain with thunder.

The Met Office has further warned of possible lightning strikes in some areas during the storm.

It is worth noting that earlier, on the first day of Eid, Karachi experienced heavy rain along with strong winds, which made the weather pleasant but also caused water accumulation on roads. This created difficulties for people heading to mosques and Eid prayer grounds.
 

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