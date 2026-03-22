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Car, bike collision leaves two brothers dead in Hyderabad

Car, bike collision leaves two brothers dead in Hyderabad
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Summary Having being informed, police and a rescue team scrambled to the accident site. Rescuers shifted the dead bodies to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – An accident between a bike and a car left two brothers dead on Jamshoro Kotri Site National Highway here on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Misri Zinways, 30, and Ejaz, 22. They belonged to Tando Adam Khan. They were returning home when the collision between the bike and car occurred.

Having being informed, police and a rescue team scrambled to the accident site. Rescuers shifted the dead bodies to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

Police started investigation by recording statements from eyewitnesses to the accident. Police arrested the car driver and shifted him to the police concerned for further investigation.
 

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