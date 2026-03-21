PM Shehbaz reaches out to services chiefs on Eid, pays tribute to security forces

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reached out to senior military officials, political leaders and government representatives across the country to convey Eidul Fitr greetings, while also paying tribute to security personnel deployed on the nation’s frontlines.

According to official details, the prime minister held telephone conversations with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Babar, and Chief of Naval Staff Naveed Ashraf. During the calls, he extended Eid greetings to the services chiefs and acknowledged their leadership.

In his discussions, PM Shehbaz also paid homage to officers and soldiers of the security forces who remain stationed along the borders, away from their families, to safeguard the country during Eid. He recognised their dedication and sacrifices in ensuring national security.

The prime minister also contacted Speaker of the National Assembly, provincial governors, chief ministers and a wide range of political figures to exchange Eid wishes. Among those contacted were Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Governor Sindh Nihal Hashmi, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail.

Separately, he spoke with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, conveying his greetings on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The outreach also extended to leaders of coalition and opposition parties. The prime minister spoke with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Awami National Party president Aimal Wali Khan, Balochistan Awami Party president Khalid Hussain Magsi, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party president Abdul Aleem Khan, and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

Through these interactions, Eid greetings were exchanged and goodwill messages conveyed among the country’s civil and military leadership.