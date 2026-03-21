Police shootout in Hangu leaves one militant dead, two injured

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A suspected militant was killed and two others were injured during an exchange of fire between police and armed individuals in Hangu, a district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Mushti Police Station in Central Orakzai.

According to initial reports, the confrontation began when police encountered armed suspects in the area, leading to a gun battle. During the exchange, one militant was shot dead while two others sustained injuries.

Officials said the situation escalated rapidly, with both sides opening fire. The injured suspects are believed to have fled or been assisted by accomplices, though authorities have not yet confirmed their whereabouts.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Daswar Ali stated that the body of the deceased militant had been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for legal formalities and identification.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police personnel reached the site and cordoned off the area. A search and clearance operation has been launched to track down the remaining suspects involved in the encounter.

Authorities have intensified security measures in and around the region, as efforts continue to ensure the area is cleared of any further threats.