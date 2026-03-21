Imran Khan misses Eid prayers at Adiala jail amid security restrictions

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan observed Eid-ul-Fitr with religious devotion and respect, and Adiala Jail also held Eid prayers for inmates.

According to jail sources, ordinary prisoners offered Eid prayers at the jail’s central mosque and Imam Bargah.

The prayers were conducted in an orderly manner, with inmates performing the rituals together under supervision.

Due to security reasons, Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, could not attend the congregational Eid prayer and remained in his cell for the duration of the ceremony.

Imran Khan health update: Govt rejects vision loss claims, Naqvi blames political tactics

Sources said that there is a possibility that Imran Khan may speak to his children over the telephone today.

Additionally, a meeting with Bushra Bibi is also expected.

The Eid prayers at Adiala Jail were part of the countrywide observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, where religious traditions and rituals were followed across prisons and communities with full respect, while the PTI founder stayed in isolation due to security arrangements.

