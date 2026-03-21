Mushaal Hussein Mullick extends Eid greetings, calls for Muslim unity

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife, Mushaal Hussein Mullick extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah.

She said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a gift of the worship performed during Ramadan, emphasizing the responsibility to remember the oppressed on this occasion.

Mushaal Mullick reminded that her husband Yasin Malik has been imprisoned in India for 12 years, and millions of Kashmiri families remain separated from their loved ones.

She highlighted the dire situation in occupied Kashmir, noting that mosques are locked, Al-Aqsa Mosque faces destruction, and even performing prostration is restricted.

She urged the Muslim Ummah, after Eid, to stand united before the world and raise a collective voice for humanity, justice, truth, and peace.