Rana Sanaullah says Pakistan seeks peace with Afghanistan

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan does not want to impose war on Afghanistan and has only one demand that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism.

He stated that Pakistan currently holds an important position globally and has clearly condemned aggression against Iran, while also expressing sorrow over the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He added that Pakistan’s leadership has consistently taken a stance of truth and justice and that the country stands as a symbol of unity, hope, and solidarity in the Muslim world.

Rana Sanaullah said that Afghanistan is bound by the Doha Agreement, reiterating that Pakistan neither wants to impose war nor seeks to occupy any part of Afghanistan.

He emphasized that Afghanistan must ensure its territory is not used for terrorism against Pakistan, calling it a legitimate demand in accordance with international law.

He further said that Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq is being carried out against terrorism and is an intelligence-based operation, adding that terrorists are being trained in Afghanistan.

Commenting on domestic issues, he said that the events of May 9 were not carried out by them and that punishments are being given by courts.

He said attacks were made on national defense institutions and that cases against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are already before the public, including the £190 million case.

He added that those convicted in May 9 incidents have the right to appeal.

He criticized the trend of violent protests, questioning why incidents occurring anywhere in the world lead to arson and unrest locally.

He said blocking roads like Mall Road and setting property on fire is not an acceptable approach, adding that no country reacts this way to external events.

He also said that Pakistan remains committed to its defense agreement with Saudi Arabia.

He further said that the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belongs to PTI and accused the party of prioritizing political and group interests over national interest.

He stressed that terrorism is not only against PML-N but against the entire country, urging PTI to support Pakistan even if it does not support the government.

He added that the decision rests with the people, criticizing some elements for claiming resistance while being ready for deals but not for political dialogue, and stated that no deal will be made now.