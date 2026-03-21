ISPR releases new national song promo for Pakistan Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released the promo of a new national song titled “Meri Mitti Meri Jaan” on the occasion of Pakistan Day, highlighting national unity, patriotism, and collective strength.

According to ISPR, the song is dedicated to the resilient people of Pakistan, portraying the nation as a united force standing firm on every front.

The promo features powerful visuals and youthful voices, delivering a strong message of love for the homeland and national solidarity.

The national song reflects the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and citizens, particularly in the context of national challenges. It presents a narrative of courage, commitment, and unwavering determination.

Through its lyrics, the song emphasizes the spirit of sacrifice for the country, reaffirming the resolve to stand strong and move forward despite difficulties.

ISPR stated that the song is more than just music. It represents the collective pride of the nation, true Pakistani identity, and the enduring bond between the armed forces and the public.

The composition also showcases the professionalism, morale, and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces while reinforcing the importance of unity and national integrity.

National songs have long been an important part of Pakistan’s cultural and national expression, especially during national events like Pakistan Day.

These songs aim to inspire patriotism and strengthen the connection between citizens and the country’s institutions.

