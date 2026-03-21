Eidul Fitr: NDMA warns of rain, snowfall across country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of widespread rain, thunderstorms across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, with snowfall expected in northern areas over the next 12 to 24 hours.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has cautioned that rain, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, is likely in Azad Kashmir during the same period. Rain is expected in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, showers are likely over the next 12 to 24 hours, with snowfall forecast in the upper reaches. Rain and snowfall are expected in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer, Diamer, Ghanche and Shigar.

Rain is expected in Islamabad and several cities across Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Murree, Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali.

Rain with thunderstorms is expected in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Swat, Malakand, Shangla and Chitral. Snowfall is also likely in mountainous areas

Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in various districts of Sindh over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Intermittent rain is expected in Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Thatta, Badin, Ghotki, Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Umerkot, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Karachi.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and strong winds are expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Awaran, Turbat and Gwadar. Low-lying areas may experience water accumulation, affecting traffic flow.

Strong winds, storms and gusts could damage weak structures and installations. Residents are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

The National Disaster Management Authority has instructed all provincial and district departments to remain alert to handle possible weather conditions.

The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions in areas prone to landslides.

NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center is providing advance information on all situations and potential risks to the public and relevant authorities.

