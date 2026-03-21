Prime minister greets nation, calls for unity and support for vulnerable on Eid

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Eidul Fitr 1447 extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Pakistan and Muslims across the world, describing the festival as a manifestation of Allah’s special mercy and infinite blessings after the holy month of Ramazan.

In his message, the prime minister said Muslims express gratitude to Almighty Allah on this blessed day for granting them the joy of Eid after the special worship observed during Ramazan.

He prayed that Allah accept the prayers of the faithful and grant them the strength to implement Islamic values in their practical lives.

The prime minister said Eidul Fitr symbolized Allah’s promise of reward after patience and perseverance, while also renewing the spirit of sacrifice, unity, service to humanity and collective responsibility.

He stressed that as a nation, it was essential to include the weaker segments of society in the joy of Eid and ensure that they also shared in the celebrations.

Highlighting the government’s efforts during Ramazan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the digital wallets system had been successfully implemented to provide dignified financial assistance to vulnerable sections of society, adding that mutual cooperation and collective responsibility were key to national progress and prosperity.

Referring to the humanitarian situation in Gaza and other conflict-hit areas of the Middle East, the prime minister said that even on the joyous occasion of Eid, the hearts of the Pakistani people remained saddened by the suffering of those affected.

He said the ongoing crises served as a reminder of the urgent need for greater unity within the Muslim Ummah to promote justice, dignity and lasting peace.

The prime minister said Pakistan, as a nation, prayed for peace, security and stability across the world and expressed the hope that the blessed moments of Eid would strengthen the values of global peace, justice, tolerance and brotherhood.

He also prayed that this Eid would deepen the spirit of brotherhood among the Muslim Ummah and enable humanity to work together for the common good.

