Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Saturday as Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in Pakistan, confirming that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Saturday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

The announcement brings Pakistan in line with countries observing Eid a day later, while several nations, including Saudi Arabia and others in the Gulf, marked the festival earlier with widespread religious fervour and large congregational prayers.

Across Saudi Arabia, the largest Eid gatherings took place at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, where hundreds of thousands of worshippers offered Eid prayers in spiritually charged scenes. Salman bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, extended Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide, reiterating his commitment to promoting global peace and stability while praying for unity, security and prosperity for the Muslim Ummah.

Global Eidul Fitr festivities begin across Saudi Arabia, UAE and beyond

However, the occasion was marked by tension in parts of the Middle East. Israeli forces reportedly prevented Palestinians from offering Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, heightening tensions in the region. In Lebanon, Eid is being observed under the shadow of ongoing Israeli military actions, while Iran is set to celebrate the festival a day later.

Meanwhile, Eid was observed on Friday in several countries including Turkey, Yemen, Palestine, and Iraq, as well as in Australia. Anthony Albanese joined worshippers at a mosque in Sydney, extending greetings and participating in the celebrations alongside the Muslim community.

In the United States, Eid ul Fitr is also being observed, while in the United Kingdom and across Europe, large segments of the Muslim population marked the festival on Friday, reflecting regional moon-sighting differences.

In Russia, preparations were finalised for Eid celebrations in the capital, Moscow, where major congregations were scheduled at mosques and designated prayer grounds. The central Eid gathering took place at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, led by Ravil Gaynutdin, who delivered the sermon and led the Eid prayer. Additional large congregations were held at historic and memorial mosques across the city, including the Memorial Mosque dedicated to fallen soldiers, with authorities arranging extra prayer spaces to accommodate the large number of worshippers expected to attend.