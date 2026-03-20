Pakistan denounces India's UN remarks, warns against 'weaponisation of water'

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan has firmly dismissed India’s “unfounded remarks” at the United Nations, accusing New Delhi of politicising water issues and attempting to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The incident occurred during a high-level UN event commemorating World Water Day, themed on water and gender equality, where Pakistan’s Second Secretary, Aleena Majeed, exercised her right of reply following statements by the Indian representative.

During the session, India’s envoy asserted that New Delhi would maintain the treaty “in abeyance” until Pakistan took credible, irreversible measures against terrorism.

The Indian delegation also argued that changes in technology, environmental conditions, and demographics justified revisiting the decades-old agreement, claiming previous efforts to engage Pakistan on updates had stalled.

Right of Reply by Second Secretary Aleena Majeed

In Response to Remarks of Indian Representative

At High-Level Event to Commemorate World Water Day on the Theme of Water and Gender Equality

(March 19, 2026)

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I am compelled to take the floor to respond to the baseless… pic.twitter.com/QJ9pZFhOWW — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN (@PakistanUN_NY) March 20, 2026

Majeed countered these assertions, stating that she felt compelled to respond to India’s unsubstantiated remarks. She highlighted that the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, has survived wars, crises, and prolonged political disputes, including the enduring conflict over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She described India’s unilateral decision last April to place the treaty in abeyance as a serious departure from its historical and legal framework, stressing that the agreement contains no provisions permitting unilateral suspension or modification.

Majeed warned that such actions represent the “weaponisation of water” for political gain, endangering millions who rely on the river system for their livelihoods.

Referring to international legal procedures at the Court of Arbitration, she pointed out that a 2025 supplemental award reaffirmed the treaty’s validity, with its dispute resolution mechanisms fully intact and binding.

The ruling clarified that neither party can unilaterally suspend or nullify the treaty, urging India to resume its full implementation immediately.

#PakistanAtUN



At UN High-Level Event, Pakistan Warns against Weaponization of Water, Calls it Threat to Civilization, Livelihoods and Regional Stability



Our Press Release today pic.twitter.com/E1v1MR0ZiQ — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN (@PakistanUN_NY) March 19, 2026

She also rejected India’s terrorism allegations as “entirely baseless,” asserting that they were intended to deflect attention from New Delhi’s own record of cross-border violence and state-sponsored operations.

“India’s unfounded terrorism claims cannot obscure its history of sponsoring terrorism across borders, committing state violence in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and carrying out alleged operations abroad, including in North America,” Majeed stated.

She further noted that credible evidence exists linking India to militant groups responsible for attacks in Pakistan, resulting in significant loss of life.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s position, Majeed emphasized that the country rejects all attempts to politicise water and remains committed to upholding international law and faithfully implementing its treaty obligations.