Punjab approves first skill city to boost technical education

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab has approved the establishment of its first Skill City to enhance technical and vocational education for youth.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has requested proposals and plans for the project, which will feature Technical Education Institutes aligned with industry requirements.

The initiative aims to establish centers of excellence for skill development across the province.

The Technical and Vocational Education Board of Punjab has agreed to affiliate with institutions in Scotland and the UK.

The Skill City will offer practical and technical education designed to meet the needs of modern industries, helping young people secure good employment opportunities after completing matriculation.

Courses will include Graphic Designing, Media Production, Fashion Designing, Data Coding, Tourism Expert training, as well as Industrial Electrician, Plumbing, Solar Water Heating Systems, Professional Chef, and Allied Health Professional programs.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed that top-quality teachers be hired for technical education and that industry experts help design syllabi to ensure students gain relevant skills for the workforce.