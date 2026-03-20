Pakistan denounces Taliban claim of violating temporary ceasefire

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has dismissed claims by an Afghan Taliban spokesman that it violated the temporary suspension of Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq, calling the allegations “ridiculous.”

According to the Ministry of Information, Pakistan has not breached the ceasefire, and the Taliban’s statements are unfounded and based on falsehoods.

The ministry added that such propaganda aims to justify terrorist activities and may even be initiated by opponents within the Taliban regime itself.

The ministry stressed that Pakistan has made it clear that any terrorist attacks or cross-border incursions will be met with full force once the temporary pause ends.

The ceasefire was implemented out of respect for Eid-ul-Fitr and at the request of fellow Islamic countries. Pakistan temporarily halted the operation on the request of Saudi Arabia,

Turkey, and Qatar. According to officials, the suspension of operations will continue until midnight of March 24.