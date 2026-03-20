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KP CM urges PM to allow Imran Khan family Eid visits in jail

KP CM urges PM to allow Imran Khan family Eid visits in jail
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Summary KP CM Sohail Afridi writes to PM, requesting that Imran Khan and wife be allowed family visits in Adiala Jail during Eid, citing legal and humanitarian rights

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting that former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi be allowed to meet their family during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The letter highlights that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are currently in Adiala Jail, and the issue of family visits has been raised several times previously.

Chief Minister Afridi emphasized that prisoners have a legal and humanitarian right to meet their family members, and these rights should be ensured without obstruction.

He pointed out that despite the provisions of the prison manual and court orders, obstacles in granting basic rights remain concerning and should be addressed promptly.

The letter further stated that providing prisoners with family visits, humane treatment, and adequate medical facilities is a legal responsibility of the state. Referring to the Pakistan Prison Rules 1978 and the Prisons Act 1894, Afridi urged that Imran Khan and his wife be granted their legal rights immediately, with appropriate instructions issued without delay.

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Sohail Afridi Pakistan

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