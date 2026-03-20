Pakistani citizens reject Afghan Taliban propaganda

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The proud citizens of Pakistan have firmly rejected the misleading propaganda of the Afghan Taliban against the Pakistan Army. Across the country, the public expressed strong support for Pakistan’s legitimate demands to eliminate or hand over terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan.

Residents emphasized that terrorist groups operating under Afghan Taliban supervision, including the notorious Fitna al-Khawarij, have targeted innocent civilians in Pakistan, often carrying out attacks inside mosques.

Pakistan’s actions, they argue, are justified to prevent Afghan-supplied weapons from being used against their own citizens.

One citizen noted that Pakistan had previously destroyed weapons depots in Kabul, which were intended for terrorist operations inside Pakistan, and that the army has the right to neutralize any facility supplying explosives to groups targeting Pakistani civilians.

The public collectively urged that terrorists should not be given shelter and must be handed over to Pakistan. If Afghan Taliban fail to comply, citizens said, the Pakistan Army will take decisive action.

They stressed that promoting terrorism benefits no nation and called on Afghan authorities to follow Pakistan’s conditions to ensure regional peace.

Residents further highlighted Pakistan’s strength as a nuclear power, warning that their nation is far from weak and capable of defending its sovereignty against external threats.