Ishaq Dar discusses regional situation with Saudi, Egyptian, Turkiye counterparts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of consultative meeting of Arab and Islamic countries.

The discussions focused on evolving regional dynamics and reaffirmed a shared commitment to advancing peace, stability, and collective prosperity, a press release issued by Foreign Office spokesperson said on Thursday.

Earlier, speaking at a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Arab-Islamic countries in Riyadh, he emphasized the need to end all attacks against their respective territories.

Underscoring the importance of preserving the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the Deputy Prime Minister called for a swift end to the ongoing conflict and reiterated Pakistan’s call for dialogue and diplomacy.

Ishaq Dar stressed the need to address the root causes of the ongoing crisis affecting the wider region and, in this regard, condemned in the strongest possible terms Israel’s continued aggression and provocations against regional countries.

He also condemned the unwarranted attacks on civilians, as well as on energy and critical infrastructure in the region, calling for an end to all such attacks. He urged refraining from any actions that may undermine the energy security of the region and beyond, thereby exacerbating global economic challenges.

The Deputy Prime Minister apprised the participants of Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to continue playing a constructive role in helping overcome regional security challenges.

