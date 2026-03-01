Sindh Assembly Secretariat announces austerity measures amid energy crisis

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Assembly Secretariat on Thursday announced a wide ranging austerity measures including fuel cuts, grounding vehicles, and a four-day work week amid the energy crisis.

According to the notification, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah has voluntarily decided to forgo his salary and all benefits, including fuel, for two months. Additionally, a 25 per cent reduction in salaries and benefits has been announced for members of the provincial assembly, while officers in Grade 20 and above will face a two-day salary deduction.

Significant administrative changes have also been introduced. Offices of the assembly secretariat will remain closed on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, while 50 per cent of the staff will work from home on an alternate basis. Employees have been directed to remain available at all times and report to the office within one hour if required.

A 70 per cent energy conservation target has been set, with a ban on the use of unnecessary electrical appliances. Assembly sessions will also be conducted before sunset to reduce electricity consumption.

In the transport sector, 50 per cent reduction in fuel allocation has been announced, while 60 per cent of government vehicles have been taken off the road. Carpooling will be promoted to reduce expenses.

The notification further states that meetings of standing committees will be held online. There will be a ban on the purchase of new vehicles, equipment, and foreign visits until June 2026. These measures have been taken in view of the economic situation and to ensure efficient use of resources.

