From Lahore to Karachi: Where will Pakistani politicians offer Eid prayers?

LAHORE (Dunya News) – As Pakistan prepares to celebrate Eidul Fitr, the country’s political leadership is set to mark the occasion by offering prayers in their respective hometowns and key cities.

President Asif Ali Zardari will offer Eid prayers in Nawabshah, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to perform prayers in Lahore. Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif will offer Eid prayers at Jati Umra, his family residence.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will mark the occasion in Naudero, while Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani is set to offer prayers in Multan. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will also be in Lahore, whereas Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah will offer prayers in Nawabshah.

Among the provincial leadership, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will join prayers at Jati Umra, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will be in Naudero. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is expected to offer Eid prayers in Bara, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti will mark the day in his native area, Bakra.

Key federal ministers will also observe Eid prayers in different cities. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will offer prayers in Lahore, while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will be in Sialkot.

From the opposition benches, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan will offer Eid prayers in Buner, while opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai will be in his native Gulistan. Former defence minister Pervez Khattak is set to offer prayers in Nowshera.

Leaders of religious and regional parties are also marking the occasion across their constituencies. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will offer Eid prayers in Dera Ismail Khan, while MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be in Karachi.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan will offer Eid prayers at the iconic Badshahi Mosque, while Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi will be in Karachi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi will offer prayers in Dera Ismail Khan, and Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail will celebrate Eid in Quetta.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Acting President Chaudhry Latif Akbar and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq will offer Eid prayers in Muzaffarabad, while PML-N AJK President Shah Ghulam Qadir will be in Neelum Valley.

Other notable political figures include Hamza Shehbaz, who will offer prayers in Model Town, Lahore, and senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah, along with provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah, who will be in Sukkur.