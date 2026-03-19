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PM Shehbaz, Jordan's King Abdullah discuss Middle East situation

PM Shehbaz, Jordan's King Abdullah discuss Middle East situation
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Summary During their warm conversation, the prime minister extended Eid greetings and felicitations to the Royal Family

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with King of the Jordan Abdullah-II to exchange Eidul Fitr greetings.

During their warm conversation, the prime minister extended Eid greetings and felicitations to the Royal Family and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Jordan.

King Abdullah-II reciprocated these sentiments. Both the leaders also called for peace and harmony in the ranks of the Ummah.

The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East.

The prime minister expressed deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in the region.

Also Read: Pakistan, Jordan express concern over regional situation

While expressing his strong condemnation of the attacks on Jordan during the ongoing regional escalation, the prime minister expressed solidarity with the people of Jordan in these difficult times.

He emphasized the need for restraint, de-escalation, and diplomatic resolution of tensions.

Shehbaz Sharif fondly recalled King Abdullah's visit to Pakistan last November.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to further strengthening its close and brotherly relations with Jordan in all areas of shared interest, particularly in trade, investment, and defence.

Both the leaders agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral and regional matters.

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Iran unrest Middle East Pakistan

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