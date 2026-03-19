Pakistan rejects US claims on missile threat, calls for balanced regional perspective

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Thursday firmly dismissed remarks made by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who suggested that Pakistan’s missile capabilities could pose a threat.

In an official response, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi rejected the assertion outright, stating that such claims were unfounded and misleading.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s strategic arsenal is purely defensive, designed to protect national sovereignty while contributing to peace and stability in South Asia.

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Statement by the Spokesperson regarding statement made by the United States Director of National Intelligence on Pakistan’s missile capabilities pic.twitter.com/2DILEJKn9D — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 19, 2026

Andrabi clarified that Pakistan’s missile programme operates within a limited range and adheres to the principle of “credible minimum deterrence,” particularly in relation to India.

According to him, this approach ensures a balance without escalating tensions in the region.

He contrasted this with India’s expanding missile capabilities, noting that systems exceeding 12,000 kilometres suggest ambitions that go beyond regional security needs and raise concerns for neighboring countries and the wider international community.

Also Read: Pakistan poses significant threat to US: Tulsi Gabbard

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance, Andrabi stressed the country’s commitment to maintaining constructive relations with the United States, grounded in mutual respect and factual understanding.

He urged for more careful and informed assessments that align with the strategic realities of South Asia and support long-term regional peace and stability.