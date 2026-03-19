Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan rejects US claims on missile threat, calls for balanced regional perspective

Pakistan rejects US claims on missile threat, calls for balanced regional perspective
Updated on

Summary Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi clarified that Pakistan’s missile programme operates within a limited range

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Thursday firmly dismissed remarks made by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who suggested that Pakistan’s missile capabilities could pose a threat.

In an official response, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi rejected the assertion outright, stating that such claims were unfounded and misleading.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s strategic arsenal is purely defensive, designed to protect national sovereignty while contributing to peace and stability in South Asia.

Andrabi clarified that Pakistan’s missile programme operates within a limited range and adheres to the principle of “credible minimum deterrence,” particularly in relation to India.

According to him, this approach ensures a balance without escalating tensions in the region.

He contrasted this with India’s expanding missile capabilities, noting that systems exceeding 12,000 kilometres suggest ambitions that go beyond regional security needs and raise concerns for neighboring countries and the wider international community.

Also Read: Pakistan poses significant threat to US: Tulsi Gabbard

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance, Andrabi stressed the country’s commitment to maintaining constructive relations with the United States, grounded in mutual respect and factual understanding.

He urged for more careful and informed assessments that align with the strategic realities of South Asia and support long-term regional peace and stability.

Browse Topics
Pakistan United States

Related News

Pakistan officials deposit 422 gifts in Toshakhana
Rain, snowfall alert issued across Pakistan, NDMA warns of landslides
Pakistan appoints Ayaz Shaukat as SMPRA chairman
UAE airports resume flights from Dubai and Fujairah
Featured

UN welcomes 'pause' in military operations agreed by Pakistan, Afghan regime

Pakistan rejects India's baseless statement on anti-terror action

With Larijani no more, Iran loses legacy of strategic leadership in its national security, diplomacy

Larijani: Iran power player who rose then fell on winds of war

Hosting Afghan refugees for decades Pakistan's gravest mistake: Khawaja Asif