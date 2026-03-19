Pakistan poses significant threat to US: Tulsi Gabbard

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - A new annual threat assessment report released by the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has identified Pakistan’s missile program and regional policies as potential risks to American national security.

The report places Pakistan alongside major US adversaries including Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran when discussing direct and emerging threats to the United States.

According to the assessment, Pakistan’s development of nuclear weapons, long-range missile systems, suicide drones, and use of proxy warfare could pose future challenges to US security. The report highlights concerns that continued advancements in missile technology may eventually enable Pakistan to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of targeting regions beyond South Asia, including the United States.

The findings come at a time when relations between Pakistan and the US are described as relatively positive, with American leadership previously expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir.

The 34-page report also warns of increasing global missile threats, stating that countries such as China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan are actively developing advanced delivery systems capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional payloads. It estimates that the US currently faces a threat from around 3,000 intercontinental missiles, a figure projected to rise to 16,000 by 2035.

In addition, the report highlights the growing use of suicide drones and emphasizes that several countries, including Pakistan, continue to prioritize the development of such technologies.

South Asia is described as an ongoing security concern, with tensions between India and Pakistan posing a persistent risk of nuclear escalation due to their history of conflict.

The report also criticizes Pakistan’s regional approach, alleging involvement in providing lethal aid, proxy forces, or military support to influence conflicts in various regions.

The US has previously raised concerns over Pakistan’s missile program. In 2024, the Bureau of Industry and Security under the US Department of Commerce imposed sanctions on multiple companies allegedly linked to Pakistan’s ballistic missile development, as part of broader restrictions targeting entities across several countries.

In response at the time, Pakistan rejected the sanctions, calling them biased and politically motivated.

