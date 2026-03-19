CM Maryam orders tight security across Punjab for 'chand raat'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities to implement strict security arrangements across the province on the occasion of “Chand Raat”.

She ordered enhanced security at bus stands, transport hubs, commercial centers, and markets, emphasizing that public safety must not be compromised.

Additional personnel will be deployed in markets, and specialized women police squads will conduct patrols to protect women and children from harassment.

To ensure comprehensive monitoring, the chief minister instructed the use of drone cameras and night-vision equipment for surveillance during nighttime hours. Strict measures were also ordered to prevent reckless driving, including one-wheeling, with immediate action to be taken against violators.

Maryam Nawaz stressed increased security around ATMs and banks and asked police and transport authorities to maintain continuous surveillance at bus stands and transport terminals.

Furthermore, she directed that bus and wagon operators display fare lists on windshields to ensure transparency in public transport charges.

