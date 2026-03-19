40 Middle East flights cancelled across Pakistan amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Air travel between Pakistan and the Middle East disrupted as 40 flights are cancelled nationwide today (Thursday).

According to airport sources, 13 flights from Karachi to destinations including Doha, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai were called off.

In addition, 8 flights from Lahore, 7 from Islamabad, 10 from Peshawar, and 2 from Multan to Middle Eastern destinations were also cancelled.

However, several incoming flights are expected, including around 10 arrivals from Al Ain to Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar. Flights from Doha to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad are also operating as per schedule.

Authorities say the situation is gradually stabilizing, and flight operations are expected to return to normal as conditions improve.

