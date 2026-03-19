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Religious sentiments must not be exploited to incite violence: CDF Munir addresses Ulema

Religious sentiments must not be exploited to incite violence: CDF Munir addresses Ulema
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Summary CDF Munir urges Ulema to promote unity, counter extremism, and prevent exploitation of religious sentiments for violence, stressing Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasised the critical role of Ulema to strengthen unity and counter extremism, reiterating that religious sentiments must not be exploited to incite violence in the country.

Field Marshal Munir interacted with Ulema of Ahl-e-Tasheeh community at Rawalpindi where matters of national security and role of Ulema in societal harmony came under discussion.

Violence in Pakistan, on the basis of incidents occurring in another country, will not be tolerated, he stressed.

CDF Munir underscored vital role of Ulema in promoting unity, tolerance and national cohesion, particularly in countering misinformation, sectarian narratives and externally sponsored destabilization efforts.

Referring to Operation Ghazab lil Haq, he emphasised that Pakistan will not tolerate use of Afghan soil for conduct of terrorism against our people, and reiterated the resolve to eliminate terrorists and their infrastructure operating against Pakistan wherever they may be, through precise, intelligence-based operations.

He emphasized that Afghan Taliban must prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

The Field Marshal highlighted to the participants, Pakistan’s efforts and pro-active diplomacy in seeking regional de-escalation.

The participating Ulema expressed their desire for peace, stability, and condemned violence in the name of religion in strongest terms. They expressed wholehearted support to law enforcement agencies in bringing about peace and stability in the country.
 

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