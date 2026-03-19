PMD forecasts widespread rain across the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm activity across the country during nex 24 hours, warning of isolated hailstorms, heavy downpours and potential damage to crops in several regions.

According to the Met Office, rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms is expected at scattered places in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad, while isolated areas of Punjab and Sindh are also likely to receive similar weather.

Heavy rainfall is likely at a few locations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Balochistan.

The department cautioned that lightning strikes and hailstorms may occur at isolated places during the forecast period.

It warned that windstorms and hail could damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, while landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Tourists and travellers have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

In Islamabad and its surroundings, cloudy weather with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected, with chances of isolated hailstorms.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm, with isolated heavy falls and snowfall over hills, is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and adjoining districts.

Punjab is expected to witness rain-wind/thunderstorm in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and several other districts, with chances of isolated hailstorms.

In Sindh, partly cloudy weather will prevail in most districts, while rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar.

Balochistan is likely to experience intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms in Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, Chaman, Turbat, Panjgur and other districts.

Cloudy weather with intermittent rain and snowfall over hills is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, with chances of isolated hailstorms in Kashmir.

