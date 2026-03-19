Four killed, seven injured as coach overturns near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – At least four people were killed and seven other were wounded when a passenger coach overturned near Hyderabad on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the ill-fated coach was travelling to Karachi from Bahawalpur when it turned turtle due to over-speeding at the National Highway in Matiari area near Hyderabad, killing four persons on the spot and injuring seven others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as Sajid Ali, Jahangir, Rafiq and Sajjad.

