Police, Rangers put on high alert amid heavy rains in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Authorities across Sindh, including Karachi, have been placed on high alert following heavy rains, with both Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh taking precautionary measures to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

According to a spokesperson for Karachi Police, Additional IGP Karachi Azad Khan directed deployment of additional police personnel in various parts of the city, particularly in low-lying areas and on major arteries, to facilitate citizens during the rain.

Traffic police have been mobilised to maintain flow of traffic, while police mobiles are actively patrolling to respond to any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Sindh also announced that it had been put on full alert across the province to assist the public and ensure timely rescue operations in case of any untoward situation.

Rangers spokesperson said coordinated arrangements had been finalised to deal with potential emergencies, including deployment of monitoring and rapid response teams in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

Rescue and assistance measures have also been completed to tackle possible urban flooding during the ongoing rains, while close coordination has been established with relevant institutions.

The Rangers are also assisting in security and traffic management at sensitive locations.

Both authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, exercise caution, particularly in low-lying areas, and stay away from electrical installations and live wires.

People have been advised to immediately contact helpline 15 or nearby security personnel in case of any emergency and rely only on authentic information, avoiding rumours.

Officials reiterated that all necessary measures were in place to ensure the safety of the public during the prevailing weather conditions.

