Three killed as truck collides head-on with car in Loralai

LORALAI (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed when a truck collided head-on with a car in Loralai, a city in Balochistan province, on Wedneaday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Dera Ghazi Khan Road in Loralai where a rashly driven truck collided with a car coming from opposite direction, killing three persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital. Later the dead bodies were handed to their heirs after completion of legal requirements.

