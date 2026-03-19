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Three killed as truck collides head-on with car in Loralai

Three killed as truck collides head-on with car in Loralai
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Summary The accident occurred at the Dera Ghazi Khan Road in Loralai where a rashly driven truck collided with a car coming from opposite direction, killing three persons on the spot.

LORALAI (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed when a truck collided head-on with a car in Loralai, a city in Balochistan province, on Wedneaday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Dera Ghazi Khan Road in Loralai where a rashly driven truck collided with a car coming from opposite direction, killing three persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital. Later the dead bodies were handed to their heirs after completion of legal requirements.
 

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