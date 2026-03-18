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Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq: Pakistan claims 707 Taliban killed, Afghan outposts destroyed

Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq: Pakistan claims 707 Taliban killed, Afghan outposts destroyed
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Summary Pakistan’s Information Minister Atta Tarar reports 707 Taliban killed, 938 injured during Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, targeting Afghan outposts, drone depots, and terrorist infrastructure without civili

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar stated that during Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, 707 Taliban militants have been killed and over 938 injured.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Tarar said that 255 Afghan outposts were destroyed and 44 others were captured during the operation.

He added that 237 tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery units were also destroyed, while 81 terrorist targets and their supporting infrastructure across Afghanistan were effectively hit through aerial operations.

The Minister stated that on the night of March 16, Pakistan’s armed forces targeted Afghan military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar, including drone depots, technical support centers, and weapons warehouses.

“These facilities were being used by the Afghan Taliban and terrorist elements to launch attacks against innocent Pakistani civilians,” he said.

Tarar added that Pakistani forces successfully targeted Taliban posts in Bajaur, Kurram, Torkham, and North and South Waziristan. A video accompanying the statement showed accurate strikes against installations, outposts, and terrorist camps directly or indirectly supporting terrorism from Afghan territory.

The Information Minister emphasized that contrary to claims by Afghan authorities and some media outlets, no civilian populations or civilian infrastructure were targeted.

 

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