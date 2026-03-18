FM Ishaq Dar arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab Islamic foreign ministers meeting

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Riyadh on an official visit.

He will participate in a consultative meeting of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries, considered an important diplomatic forum.

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 18, 2026

Saudi Arabia is hosting the meeting. Upon his arrival in Riyadh, Pakistan’s Ambassador Ahmed Farooq received him, while officials from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present to welcome him.