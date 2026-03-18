Pakistan expresses support to Kuwait after deadly attacks

DUBAI – Pakistan has reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with Kuwait following recent attacks, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The high-level contact came amid heightened concern over regional security, with both leaders addressing the tragic loss of lives and extending support to those affected. The conversation also coincided with the festive occasion of Eid ul Fitr, adding a tone of goodwill and unity to the diplomatic exchange.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged warm greetings and conveyed their best wishes for peace, prosperity and well-being to the people of Pakistan and Kuwait, as well as the wider Muslim Ummah. The interaction reflected the enduring ties between the two nations, rooted in shared values and longstanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Spoke with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, and conveyed warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and best wishes for His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, as well as the people of Kuwait.



I strongly condemned the recent attacks on Kuwait, extended heartfelt… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 18, 2026

PM Shehbaz conveyed his respectful regards to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, while reiterating Pakistan’s firm condemnation of the recent attacks. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families, describing the incident as a matter of grave concern.

The prime minister also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attacks and emphasised Pakistan’s complete support for the brotherly people of Kuwait during this difficult time. The statement underlined Islamabad’s position of standing shoulder to shoulder with Kuwait in the face of adversity.

Highlighting broader regional dynamics, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of collective efforts among regional countries to ensure peace and stability. He underscored the need to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy, calling for enhanced cooperation to address shared challenges.

Reaffirming the historic fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, the prime minister extended an invitation to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient time. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue engagement on matters of mutual interest.