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Punjab announces three Eidul Fitr holidays with extended break

Punjab announces three Eidul Fitr holidays with extended break
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Summary Punjab government declares three Eid holidays from March 19 to 21, creating a five-day break with weekend and March 23 holiday for public employees.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has issued a notification announcing three public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to the notification, the holidays will be observed from March 19 to March 21 (Thursday to Saturday).

As March 22 falls on a Sunday and March 23 is also a public holiday, government employees in Punjab will enjoy a five-day break from Thursday to Monday.

It is noteworthy that the federal government has also issued a notification regarding Eid holidays, declaring March 20 and 21 as public holidays.

Following approval by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Cabinet Division stated that all offices observing a five-day or six-day workweek will remain closed on Friday and Saturday for Eid holidays.

 

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