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Pakistan announces temporary pause in Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan announces temporary pause in Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr
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Summary Pakistan announces a temporary pause in Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq from March 18 to 24, citing Eid-ul-Fitr and requests from brotherly Islamic nations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has announced a temporary pause in its ongoing military campaign, Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, in a move described as a goodwill gesture ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision was confirmed by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday, saying the pause reflects both Pakistan’s own initiative and requests from key Islamic allies.

The government stated that the halt in operations comes amid the religious significance of Eid-ul-Fitr, a major Islamic festival marked by millions across the Muslim world. It also follows diplomatic outreach from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, described as brotherly nations.

According to the official statement, the suspension of Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq will take effect from midnight between March 18 and 19, 2026, and will remain in place until midnight between March 23 and 24, 2026. The defined timeframe provides a six-day window coinciding with Eid-related observances.

Authorities indicated that the pause applies to ongoing operations targeting terrorist elements and their support infrastructure located across the border in Afghanistan. The move is being framed as part of Pakistan’s adherence to Islamic traditions and its commitment to regional goodwill during a period of religious importance.

Officials noted that the decision reflects a balance between operational priorities and respect for religious and diplomatic considerations.

Conditional warning

Despite the temporary halt, the government made it clear that the suspension remains conditional. Authorities warned that any cross-border aggression, including drone incursions or terrorist attacks within Pakistan, would trigger an immediate resumption of Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq.

The statement emphasised that in such an event, the operation would restart with renewed intensity. Security agencies remain on alert during the pause period, maintaining readiness to respond to any potential threats.

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