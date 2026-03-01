Mayor Karachi visits rain-affected areas; asks people to stay indoors

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited various rain-affected areas of the city on late Wednesday night after heavy rain accompanied by strong winds left 19 people dead and several others injured.

Murtaza Wahab visited Mai Kolachi Road, Boat Basin Road, Do Talwar area, I. I. Chundrigar Road, and other areas. He said that due to timely actions by the administration, the situation in the city is normal. However, several incidents of tree falling have occurred due to strong winds, and the Parks Department has been instructed to clear the situation.

The Mayor said that all possible measures are being taken to maintain the flow of traffic so that citizens can safely reach their destinations. Along with the municipal corporation, the staff of the Water Corporation is also present on the roads, and the process of water drainage is ongoing.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Water Corporation, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, and other officials. He further said that citizens are requested not to leave their homes unnecessarily and to exercise caution.

