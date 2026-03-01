19 killed as rain wreaks havoc in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - At least 19 people died and several others were injured in different rain-related incidents in Karachi as heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the city on Wednesday, wreaking havoc on the creaky municipal infrastructure and power supply system.

Most of the deaths and injuries were caused by falling trees, roofs and walls collapse and lightning strikes in various parts of Karachi.

According to details, 11 people were killed and three other were wounded in Baldia Mawach Goth when wall of a building collapsed. Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

In Baldia Madina Colony, seven people lost their lives when wall of a house collapsed. A couple and their daughter were also wounded when wall of their house collapsed in Quaid Majeed Colony. In Surjani Town, the roof of an under-construction building collapsed, injuring one person.

One person died after being struck by lightning near Shah Latif Poultry Farm stop while three people were injured when a house wall collapsed in Majeed Colony in Quaidabad area.

Strong winds also uprooted trees in different areas of the city. Near the Clifton Driving License Branch, a tree fell due to strong winds, injuring at least two people.

On the other hand, several stalls and a police camp in Anarkali Bazaar were up-rooted by strong winds, trapping female police personnel who were trapped under the collapsed camp.

More than 800 feeders of K-Electric tripped due to heavy rain and strong winds, plunging many areas into darkness.

After the rain, electricity supply was disrupted in several areas including Moinabad, Alamgir Society, Shadman Town 14-A, parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Defense Phases 1 and 2, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, and various parts of North Karachi.

Heavy rain was also reported from North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, FB Area, Saddar, and Clifton. Rain with strong winds was also reported in Cantt, Railway Colony, Delhi Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Jamal, and Garden.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the administration to remain on high alert. All municipal institutions and DMCs have been instructed to immediately move into the field, emphasizing that no negligence in relief activities will be tolerated. Drainage of water from major roads and low-lying areas is to be carried out on a priority basis, he said.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has issued a high alert across Karachi and the entire province. Leaves for staff of relevant departments have been canceled, and instructions have been given to ensure immediate drainage around markets.

Meanwhile Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that no further rain is expected at night in Karachi. However, there is a chance of rain after on Thursday afternoon. Heavy rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorms may occur at some places, with a possibility of hailstorms in certain areas. Light rain is expected on the first day of Eid, while a system of western winds between March 24 and 27 may also bring rain to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

