Ramazan relief package: 89pc of beneficiaries receive payments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has completed payments to 89% of beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package 2026, officials said following a review meeting chaired by Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated relevant institutions for ensuring transparent disbursement of funds to deserving individuals under the scheme.

He described social protection wallets as a major milestone in promoting financial technology and transparency in Pakistan, directing that all payments under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) be routed through this system.

Officials briefed the meeting that over 1.95 million digital transactions have been completed so far under the package.

A comprehensive awareness campaign is also underway across print, electronic and social media to inform beneficiaries about the programme. Authorities said the outreach has helped ensure that eligible individuals receive timely information.

The meeting was informed that the 9999 helpline received 1.7 million inbound calls, while 2.7 million SMS messages were sent regarding the package.

Officials noted that the use of social protection wallets has also helped reduce the gender gap in access to digital financial systems across the country.

The meeting was attended by senior cabinet members, including Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, along with other senior officials.