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Pakistani nationals continue to return from Iran

Pakistani nationals continue to return from Iran
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Summary Repatriation of Pakistanis from Iran continues on the 18th day, with 37 more returning, bringing total to 5,889 via Taftan and Gabd Rimdan borders.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The return of Pakistani nationals from Iran continues on the 18th day following the Iran-Israel conflict, with 37 more individuals arriving back home.

According to district administration officials, four people returned today through the Taftan border, bringing the total number of returnees via this route to 3,788 over the past 18 days.

Meanwhile, 33 individuals arrived through the Gabd Rimdan border, raising the total number of returnees through this crossing to 2,101.

The district administration further stated that since February 28, a total of 5,889 Pakistanis—including pilgrims, laborers, students, and businesspersons—have returned via the Taftan and Gabd Rimdan border crossings.

 

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