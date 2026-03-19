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Saudi Arabia, Qatar welcome Pakistan-Afghanistan temporary Eid ul-Fitr truce

Saudi Arabia, Qatar welcome Pakistan-Afghanistan temporary Eid ul-Fitr truce
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Summary Qatar and Saudi Arabia called on the nations to resolve matters through dialogue.

(Dunya News) - Qatar and Saudi Arabia welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. Both countries called on the nations to resolve matters through dialogue.

In a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was said that Saudi Arabia appreciates the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan mediated by Qatar and Turkiye.

Saudi Arabia emphasised that Pakistan and Afghanistan should sustain efforts for peace and resolve matters through negotiations. Promoting peace is essential for regional stability and the safety of the people.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this step will help reduce tensions. The temporary ceasefire will pave the way for a permanent and enduring agreement. The State of Qatar will continue its diplomatic efforts.

The Ministry also reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to continuing its diplomatic efforts, in coordination with regional and international partners, to support de-escalation efforts and enhance security and stability in the region
 

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Pak-Afghan tensions

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