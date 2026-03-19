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Dar, Turkish FM discuss evolving regional developments

Dar, Turkish FM discuss evolving regional developments
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Summary Deputy PM Ishaq Dar met Turkey’s FM Hakan Fidan in Riyadh, discussing regional developments, while PM Shehbaz spoke with Oman’s Sultan on peace, Eid greetings, and bilateral ties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Consultative Ministerial Meeting in Riyadh.

Both sides discussed evolving regional developments and reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination and strengthening Pak-Türkiye bilateral partnership, the foreign office said in a statement on Thursday.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received a telephone call from Sultan of Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq during which both leaders discussed evolving regional situation.

During the warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid, conveying their best wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being to the peoples of both countries and the Muslim Ummah.

While conveying Pakistan’s solidarity with the brotherly people of Oman over the loss of precious lives and injuries during the attacks in various parts of the country, the prime minister emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and constructive dialogue.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening of the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Oman.
 

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