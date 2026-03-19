Rain, snowfall alert issued across Pakistan, NDMA warns of landslides

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide weather alert, forecasting rain, thunderstorms and snowfall in northern regions over the next 12 to 24 hours.

The NDMA said widespread rain)with gusty winds and thunderstorms is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, while northern areas may receive snowfall.

In Azad Kashmir, areas including Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh and Mirpur are likely to experience heavy rain with strong winds.

Gilgit-Baltistan districts such as Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza and Diamer may see rainfall, while higher altitudes could receive snowfall, increasing the risk of landslides and glacial lake outburst floods.

Punjab cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Sialkot are also expected to receive rain, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may witness thunderstorms and snowfall in mountainous regions like Swat and Chitral.

In Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Tharparkar, intermittent rain with thunderstorms is forecast.

Balochistan areas such as Quetta, Zhob and Gwadar are likely to experience rain and strong winds, with landslide risks in vulnerable districts.

The NDMA warned that key highways including N-50, N-65 and N-70 may be affected by landslides, while urban flooding could disrupt traffic in low-lying areas.

Authorities have been directed to remain on high alert, while citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautionary measures.