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UAE airports resume flights after security improves

UAE airports resume flights after security improves
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Summary Flights from Dubai and Fujairah airports resume as UAE clears operations following improved security, with PIA and private airlines restoring schedules gradually to normal.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Following an improvement in the security situation, a decision has been made to resume flight operations from major airports in the United Arab Emirates.

According to sources, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), along with private airlines, has initiated steps to restore flight operations.

Reports indicate that flights from Dubai International Airport and Fujairah International Airport will depart today according to their normal schedules.

Sources further stated that UAE authorities have given the green signal to airlines to resume operations, after which air travel is expected to gradually return to normal.

 

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