DPM Dar meets Azerbaijan's FM on sidelines of Consultative Ministerial meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt, where consensus was reached on promoting peace and stability in the region.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the meetings took place on the sidelines of a gathering of Arab and Islamic countries, where detailed discussions were held on the regional situation and peace efforts. Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing stability in the region.

During his meeting with the Azerbaijani counterpart, Ishaq Dar discussed bilateral relations and the evolving regional situation. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening ties between the two countries.

Additionally, the foreign minister met Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Riyadh.

The spokesperson stated that both sides exchanged views on the changing regional landscape and reiterated their resolve to strengthen Pakistan-Türkiye partnership and continue close cooperation.