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Maritime Affairs Minister announces major incentives for Karachi transshipment ships

Maritime Affairs Minister announces major incentives for Karachi transshipment ships
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Summary Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announces major incentive package for foreign transshipment ships at Karachi Port, reducing duties, charges, and offering additional discounts.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced a comprehensive incentive package for foreign transshipment vessels operating at Karachi Port.

The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by the minister at the Karachi Port Trust, with the new scheme taking effect from March 18, 2026.

The minister revealed that duties and charges on dry bulk export cargo have been reduced by up to 60 percent, while the minimum transshipment cargo requirement has been lowered from 10 percent to 7.5 percent.

Additionally, the base discount has been increased from 5 percent to 20 percent, with an extra 5 percent discount on additional cargo.

Special incentives have also been enhanced for shipping lines that bring in a higher number of vessels.

Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry stated that a 60 percent flat discount has been set on 50 percent GRT transshipment cargo, and weight charges for large container ships have been reduced by up to 50 percent. An additional 5 percent discount is offered for ships using environmentally friendly fuel.

He emphasized that these measures aim to make Karachi Ports a cost-effective and efficient gateway for global shipping, facilitating both domestic and foreign maritime operations while promoting exports and transshipment activities.

 

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