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Eidul Fitr 2026: President Zardari approves special remission in sentences

Eidul Fitr 2026: President Zardari approves special remission in sentences
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Summary President Zardari approved special sentence remission for Eidul Fitr and Pakistan Day, passed several legislative amendments, appointed a FPSC member, and conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has approved a special remission in sentences on the occasions of Eidul Fitr and Pakistan Day, 2026

The president also approved legislative amendments bills and conferment of civil awards and a special remission in sentences.

The approved legislative measures include: The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Newspaper Employees (Condition of Service) Amendment Bill, 2026; The Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The National Archives (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Pakistan Names and Emblems (Prevention and Unauthorised Use) (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and The Daanish University Islamabad Bill, 2026.

Furthermore, President Zardari also approved the appointment of Eazaz Aslam Dar as Member, Federal Public Service Commission, against the quota of Balochistan.

He has a;sp approved the conferment of Sitara-i-Imtiaz upon Professor Sarwar Muhammad Khawaja, Rashid Malik and Zain ul Abideen Ahsan in recognition of their services.
 

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