Punjab govt restores old names of Lahore's heritage buildings

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to restore Lahore’s heritage by reviving the old names of buildings and streets across the city.

The Lahore Heritage Areas Revival meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, where reports on the restoration projects of historic buildings were presented, including a visual progress review of ongoing initiatives.

During the meeting, a principled decision was taken to restore the old names of roads and streets in Lahore, and revert government colleges that have been upgraded to universities back to their original names by removing the “University” suffix.

It was decided to develop a convent garden behind Tollinton Market and establish an Everything Organic Café in Tollinton Market.

The garden will feature semi-covered areas, shops, and a two-level underground parking for bikes and cars.

Briefings were given on the New Museum Block project, which will include world-class galleries, historical weapons, coins, Chinese and Sikh collections, and interactive screens to engage tourists.

The route from Shah Alam Gate to Rang Mahal Chowk will be converted into a pedestrian pathway.

Eight historic passageways, including Bhatti, Mori, Mochi, Shah Alam, Yeki, Musti, and Delhi Gate areas, will be restored with their original royal grandeur. Historical structures, including Maryam Zamani Mosque, will also be renovated.

Electric carts will be introduced for tourists along the royal passageways, and a tourist information office will be established at Akbari Gate. Restoration projects for Mochi Gate, Akbari Gate, Yeki Gate, and Musti Gate were also presented.

The royal fort walls will be restored to their original state, with Phase One from Taxali Gate to Bhatti Gate and Phase Two from Yeki Gate to Musti Gate. Clean water channels around the walled city are also under review.

A special wing under “Suthra Punjab” may be established for the maintenance and cleaning of historic buildings, emphasizing uniform exterior restoration designs. Bowli Bagh in Shah Alam Chowk will be cleared of encroachments and restored.

Adjacent to Neela Gumbad, the Diwadhi will be restored with historical accuracy, and a Neela Gumbad Café will be opened for tourists.

Progress on the underground parking project at Neela Gumbad was reviewed, and historical renovations will be carried out at First India Bank, Evening Hall, and Pak Tea House in the area.

Reports on 36 lanes associated with skilled artisans in Inner Lahore were presented, along with progress on the expansion project of Data Darbar, for which 18 kanals of land will be acquired.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed that affected parties be compensated at market rates for the development and restoration work.